Flintshire Council withdraw littering ticket as staff member not in uniform

A TICKET issued for littering has been withdrawn by Flintshire Council after a staff member was not correctly dressed.

A local authority enforcement officer issued a fixed penalty notice (FPN) to a resident in Holywell for a littering offence in the town at around noon.

But the officer, who was on dog fouling patrols and visiting the town, was not in uniform when the ticket was issued which is against the council's policy on penalty distribution.

As a result, the FPN has now been revoked by Flintshire Council and the employee spoken to by authority bosses.

Cllr Bernie Attridge, Flintshire Council deputy leader and cabinet member for environment, said: “On Friday, October 7, one of Flintshire Council’s own enforcement officers issued a fixed penalty notice for littering in Holywell. The officer issuing the ticket was on dog fouling patrols and was not in uniform when the ticket was issued.

“The officer witnessed the littering offence when visiting the town at lunchtime and made a decision to issue an FPN for the offence.

“The council’s policy for issuing FPNs for littering offences is that uniform must be worn and, as such, the ticket will now be withdrawn and the matter will be taken up with the employee concerned.”

When hit with a FPN for dog fouling, littering or graffiti, paying the fine as soon as possible can reduce the amount.

A standard FPN carries a fine of £75 but this is reduced to £50 if paid within seven days.

According to the Flintshire Council website, the Environmental Protection Act of 1990 states that if a person drops, throws, deposits, or leaves anything that causes defacement in a public place; they are committing a littering offence. Chewing gum and cigarette ends are classed as litter. It is an offence to dispose of household or business waste in the council’s litter bins.

It is also an offence to leave litter or bagged litter near a litter bin as it is classed as fly-tipping