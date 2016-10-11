Man killed after being hit by train near Flint Railway Station

A MAN has died after being hit by a train.

Police officers and Wales Ambulance Service staff were called to Oakenholt near Flint Railway Station shortly after 5pm yesterday after the incident involving the 4.18pm Arriva train from Llandudno to Chester.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “BTP officers were called to the line close to Flint Railway Station after a report that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers from the BTP and North Wales Police attended the incident, which was reported to BTP at 5.15pm and is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

“Medics from the local ambulance service also attended but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The incident caused major disruption to a number of rail services.

The line was closed between Flint and Chester until about 7.30pm, with replacement bus services running between Chester and Rhyl.

The 7.34pm Llandudno to Crewe was cancelled, while the Holyhead to 5.30pm Shrewsbury service stopped at Rhyl and the 5.09pm Birmingham International to Llandudno stopped at Chester.

Additional trains were laid on for several other services.

Delays of up to half an hour were expected to continue between Flint and Chester until 10pm yesterday.