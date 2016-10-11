Wrexham AFC midfielder Anthony Barry admits season so far has been a 'disaster'

ANTHONY BARRY has described his own season as a “disaster”.

Midfielder Barry has started just six games since joining Wrexham in the summer, completing 90 minutes on just two occasions.

By his own admission, Barry’s form has not been good enough, but the 30-year-old has vowed to show fans what he is capable of.

“A disaster to be honest,” Barry said about his season. “Fifteen games in and I have played two 90 minutes. That is the reality of it.

“I haven’t got the minutes on the pitch and I am far better than what I have shown and what I have been given the chance to show.

“I still believe I am one of the best in the league and I hope I show the fans that I am.”

Barry, who appeared as a second half substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers, accepts the onus is on him to prove to manager Gary Mills that he deserves a place in the team.

“I have got to earn the chance,” said Barry. “If the gaffer drops me I am obviously giving him a reason.

“It is not on him, it is on me and I should be playing well enough that I am undroppable.”

Although Barry, a Conference title winner with Accrington and Fleetwood, is yet to hit the heights, Wrexham have also struggled in the opening third of the campaign.

Mills is under increased pressure with Wrexham in 15th place and Barry understands fans’ frustrations.

“Of course I can, I am a supporter myself so I understand what it is like to pay and go and watch football and not feel like you are getting the return that you want,” said Barry. “We feel it on the pitch and I go home devastated that we are not winning and devastated I am not playing.

“We feel the same frustration as the fans, they are not alone, but it is our job to fix it. We just need to keep working hard and look for the answers.

“If we fall down maybe because of ability or whatever but it won’t be for the want of effort and trying.

“The lads are trying their best but right now it is just not working for us. We have just got to hope we can turn the corner.”

Wrexham fell behind against Tranmere through an own goal following a collision between goalkeeper Shwan Jalal and centre-back Curtis Tilt.

But Barry insists Wrexham, who travel to Northern Premier League Division One South club Stamford in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie, will keep working hard to turn things around.

“That is the way it is going for us,” said Barry. “We just need to stay positive and keep working hard. We have got nearly two weeks until the next league game and hopefully before then we can pick up an FA Cup victory.

“But first and foremost we need to start winning games in the league and we have got two weeks to really put some work in.”

Only lowly North Ferriby have scored less goals than Wrexham, who have struck 11 times in 15 outings, but Barry says it is down to all the players and not just the strikers to improve that record.

“When you are not a threat to the opposition, they get a feeling of strength and they can come back at you because they feel that they are comfortable at the back and they can start attacking with numbers,” added Barry. “It is something that we need to address but it is not just the frontline, it is all of us. We all need to start chipping in.”