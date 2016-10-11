Coach driver from Holywell denies speeding caused death of council binman

A COACH driver taking children to school was going too quickly when he collided with a council binman who died in hospital two days later, a jury has been told.

CCTV camera footage from the bin wagon was shown of the moments before the tragedy.

Jonathon Brown, 37, of Strand Crescent, Holywell, denies causing the death of Andrew Green, 39, by driving a Volvo coach carelessly at Ffynnongroyw on June 22 last year.

The prosecution at Caernarfon Crown Court said the bin wagon was stationary and had lights flashing when the coach, which was going in the same direction, passed but Mr Green had crossed the road ahead of the lorry and Brown was unable to stop in time.

Opening the case barrister Elen Owen, prosecuting, said a collision investigator found the coach had accelerated from 28mph to 33mph as it approached the bin lorry in a 30mph limit. She described it as important evidence.

There was also a CCTV system in the coach and the jury heard Brown had commented: “Let’s get past. It’s a feature of the case. You will hear mention made of glass coming out of bin lorries,” counsel told the jury.

Miss Owen said: “The prosecution say Mr Brown is guilty of the offence because he was driving too quickly.”

It was a residential street with pedestrians and parked cars and he was overtaking a bin lorry in a 49-seat coach. The stopping distance would be “much greater” than a car.

The prosecutor said Mr Green had begun to run and Brown braked hard but the collision occurred. The binman was airlifted to hospital at Stoke-on-Trent but died.

The driver of the bin wagon told police he thought Brown was going “a bit quick”.

The trial before Judge Gaynor Lloyd continues.