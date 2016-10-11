Knifeman from Holywell cut open pal’s abdomen in drunken rage

A FORMER soldier in a drunken rage plunged a knife into a friend’s abdomen – causing such a serious wound that his guts were literally hanging out.

Anthony Nugent, 45, of Nant Eos, Holywell, was yesterday jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Victim Neil Johnson said: “He could have killed me. I feel lucky to be alive.”

Mold Crown Court heard that fortunately no major organs were affected.

Initially, Nugent denied that he stabbed his friend in the abdomen in a drunken temper after an all day drinking session.

He was due to go on trial yesterday but changed his plea to guilty when his 999 call to the ambulance service was produced by the prosecution.

That showed that before he realised the call had gone through that he admitted that he was responsible for the stabbing.

Nugent pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on June 1.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Nugent took a knife, followed Mr Johnson outside and stabbed him twice – first to the chest and then more seriously to the left of his stomach.

“You came to your senses and rang the ambulance,” the judge told Nugent.

But the first words that could be heard on the recording were his acknowledgement that he had stabbed his friend. He then had a change of heart and denied responsibility.

Nugent had far too much to drink, the judge said, and in a drunken temper held a knife with a 20cm blade – a potentially lethal weapon.

“It is certainly a fearsome weapon,” Judge Rowlands told Nugent.

“Both of you are extremely lucky that the wound was not more serious or even fatal.”

In a victim impact statement, Mr Johnson said he was left traumatised and in pain.

He had nightmares about the attack and could not understand why a so-called friend had done such a thing. He did not think he would ever get over the emotional stress.

Prosecutor David Maidstone said the victim had been staying at Nugent’s home.

That evening, the victim and his sister had been socialising with Nugent and his wife, although the sister did not drink alcohol.

There had been an argument between Nugent and his partner because he believed that in her small dressing gown and boxer shorts, intimate parts of her body were on display.

Mr Johnson told him he never looked upon Nugent’s partner that way because they were friends.

The sister later went home and more alcohol was purchased.

Later Mr Johnson was in his room and went down when he heard arguments to see what was going on but they continued to shout to each other so he went to the back garden. Nugent followed him outside and the victim felt a blow to his left side.

“He saw that he had been stabbed to the abdomen with a red-handled knife,” said Mr Mainstone.

“His guts were literally hanging out. Part of the bowel was protruding through the wound,” he said.

The blade had been pushed to the hilt.

Mr Mainstone said the defendant rang 999 and just before the operator spoke to him, at a point when he did not know the call was connected, he could be heard saying “My God, I have stabbed you mate.”

When questioned by police he falsely claimed Mr Johnson arrived at his home already injured.

An officer found the blood covered knife in a kitchen drawer.

Barrister Sion ap Mihangel, defending, said his client recognised that it was a matter of providence that he was no facing a more serious charge.

He was not an alcoholic but had been drinking too much as a crutch for his depression following the death of his mother. Nugent had found her and he had been prescribed medication.

Mr ap Mihangel said that, while on remand, Nugent had time to reflect on his life, he had lost a considerable amount of weight, he was in an enhanced prison and was taking advantage of the many courses available to him in custody.

Nugent previously served in the army and had also obtained agricultural qualifications at Llysfasi College.

After the hearing Det Sgt Dave Tierney from North Wales Police said: “Those in our communities who carry knives must realise there is a consequence to their actions.

“Knives inflict terrible injuries and it’s reassuring the courts acknowledged that in the sentence.

“Our message is a simple one: Don’t carry knives and, if you are concerned about those who do, then let us know.”

