Suspended term for Llay man who pretended to be police officer

A MAN who “spent a significant amount” of money in pretending to be a police officer has been given a suspended sentence.

Carl Thornton, 29, of First Avenue, Llay, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and possession of a knife blade.

Wrexham Magistrates Court heard that on the morning of July 7 police officers saw a car being driven along the town’s High Street with the driver wearing a high visibility stab vest which caused them concern.

Officers in the area were told to keep an eye out for the driver and were advised he had been seen on Queen’s Square.

Kevin Challinor, prosecuting, told District Judge Gwyn Jones: “Police officers saw that the car had a small dash camera, LED lights and a large light on the roof. Inside the vehicle there was a panel with 999 lights and a siren. It also had LED lights in the grille and in the back of the vehicle there were a number of orange high visibility vests with the word response printed on them.”

The court heard that Thornton was dressed in a navy shirt that could have epaulettes attached, black combat trousers and black police style boots.

Officers also found a police incident log book in which Turner referred to himself as Police Constable 52.

When Police approached Thornton he told officers: “I am with you guys enforcing the law.”

Emma Simoes, defending said that while he accepted the charge, Thornton disputed having a stab vest.

Mr Jones responded: “He certainly seemed to be extremely well equipped and some might argue he was better equipped then some police officers when they go out.”

Miss Simoes said: “There is no evidence to suggest he approached members of the public or that he referred to himself as Police Constable 52.

She added: “It is clear there have been issues for many years and he has been diagnosed with a personality disorder.”

In sentencing Thornton, Mr Jones said: “We are satisfied these two offences are so serious that an immediate custodial sentence is more than justified. It is clear you have spent a significant amount of resources to achieve the whole look that you are a bona fide police man.

"However, we have taken into account the pre-sentence report and the fact that you entered a guilty plea.”

Thornton was given a 26 week prison sentence suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £85.