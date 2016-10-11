Public appeal to help located fugitive from Wrexham wanted on recall to prison

POLICE have appealed for help in tracing a wanted man.

A North Wales Police spokesman said Floyd Patrick Vassell, 27, who is from the Wrexham area, is wanted on recall to prison.

In February 2015 the Leader reported that Vassell was jailed for three years after burgling a number of houses in Wrexham while he was on early release licence from prison for earlier offences.

Then 25, he had admitted breaking into a property in Gwenfro and another at Minafon and he also asked for five other house burglaries to be taken into consideration.

Mold Crown Court heard how he came under pressure to pay old drugs debts.

A police spokesman said yesterday: “Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”