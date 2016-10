A PERSON has been hit by a train between Chester and Flint.

A spokesman for Arriva Trains Wales said that delays and cancellations were expected until 7pm (Monday, October 10) after the incident.

Replacement bus transport between Rhyl and Chester have been put in place.

Routes affected include the Chester to Holyhead/Llandudno and Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog.

For more information visit www.journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales.