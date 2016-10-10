Vital £500K grant helps keep popular Plas Madoc leisure centre afloat

A COMMUNITY-run leisure centre has received a vital cash injection thanks to the Welsh Government.

Last month the Leader reported how £80,000 a month running costs meant Plas Madoc Leisure Centre’s future was on a knife-edge.

Chairman Darrell Wright and manager Claire Duffy called for more support to help it keep its head above water.

Within weeks the Welsh Government has answered the call, as Assembly Member Carl Sargeant, Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children, has awarded the centre a grant of £500,000 to help sustain it for the long term future.

The announcement was made at the facility by Mr Sargeant on Friday morning, as he was joined by Clwyd South Assembly Member Ken Skates and MP Susan Elan Jones.

When Wrexham Council closed the centre in spring 2014 due to budget cuts, the community worked tirelessly to form the Splash Community Trust and re-open it within six months.

Announcing the funding as part of the Communties Facilities programme, Mr Sargeant said: “It is National Smile Day and I have come here to share with you all my smile.

“The centre is an important community facility.

“It is not only used for sports and fitness activities. As well as a community café there is a children’s soft play area and community meeting space all of which are well used by a range of groups including Communities First and Citizens Advice.

“I’m pleased to approve this grant so that work can start on the facility and help make it sustainable into the future.

“This is £500,000 to sustain the centre for the long term and I want to say a big thank you to Ken (Skates), for whom I know this announcement is particularly special.”

The grant will help fund a series of urgent repairs to the centre including a replacement roof, fixing wiring and insulation, replacing pool plant equipment and upgrading the CCTV and fire alarm.

Mr Skates said: “I just want to say what an ally Carl has been to the community of North Wales, to award this funding for an iconic facility, one of the largest and most important facilities in Wrexham County Borough.

“The board (Splash Trust) have been remarkable and the staff have just been outstanding since they took it on, and it is the people of the area who have fought for it.

“This announcement is hugely welcome and I would like to thank Carl, and especially the many, many people who have worked hard in putting together the bid for the funding.”

Centre manager Claire Duffy said she was delighted with the announcement.

“It’s a massive relief”, she said.

“The amount of work that has been put into this place is phenomenal and to get that backing and faith now is fantastic.”

Splash chairman Darrell Wright added: “It brings a lump to your throat to receive this support.

“We’re one of the biggest social enterprises in the country and we are just trying to do the best we can.

“The whole of Wrexham can be proud of what we have achieved – a big, big thank you to the Welsh Government.”