Jon McCarthy challenges Chester FC to extend their seven-match unbeaten run

JON McCARTHY has challenged his players to keep their great run going.

The Chester boss saw Ryan Lloyd's first half strike earn a 1-0 home victory against Torquay United on Saturday to consolidate the club's place in the top half of the National League table.

McCarthy and his assistant boss Ian Sharps have now masterminded a seven-game unbeaten run of results without conceding a goal.

"There was a bit of a buzz around the place and I could sense it as people were arriving and 2,200 is a big crowd for Chester v Torquay," McCarthy said.

"It wasn't a 5-0 result like Dover the week before, but I think the fans have seen a team they can be proud of and get behind.

"The group of players now know their roles and their responsibilities. Nobody wants to let each other down and it's such a strong unit.

"The players are still believing and yet they are still not at the level where the game should have been 2-0 and out of sight, so there is a bit to add where we could be a bit more composed.

"Maybe we could have taken a couple of extra passes to relieve pressure.

“But the players are so coachable and they listen to everything and take everything on board and try and implement it.

"I think they'll only get better because it's their work ethic that we keep on top of and their appetite for work is incredible."

McCarthy explained why he decided to start with James Akintunde and James Alabi in his front line on Saturday rather than keep faith with Akintunde and Kane Richards after Tuesday's 1-0 win at North Ferriby United.

He added: "I told Kane at the beginning of the week that there would be a rotation and that I would play one striker for 60 minutes and one striker for 30 minutes.

"And if you look at the pattern over the last three weeks that's exactly what I have done, so Kane and James (Alabi) started last week and Kane came off, and James scored a goal last Saturday but didn't start against North Ferriby.

"The decision was made beforehand because I want the players fresh and Kane's attitude was excellent and when he came on he provided an impetus because we were struggling to get into Torquay's half of the pitch.

"I thought Kane and Jordan Chapell did well for us and gave us the breather.

"Sometimes putting another body on at the back can invite some pressure, so we're fortunate that we've got some pace that can release some pressure in that way.

"Elliott and Ryan carried injuries against Torquay and they were both in pain throughout the game, but it was pain that they could manage.

"Tom Shaw needed rest after picking up an injury on Tuesday, but I didn't want to make too many changes and I knew that I would get a lot out of Elliott and Ryan."