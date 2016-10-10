Man from Caerwys set fire to his partner’s underwear

A WOMAN’S drunken partner set her underwear on fire.

The victim returned home to Caerwys to find her underwear drawer open and a fire in the back garden.

Clothing had been put on fire in terracotta pots in the garden, a court was told.

Sarah Jackson decided enough was enough and reported the matter to the police together with an incident when she was assaulted the previous month.

That involved a knife which he held to her face and she cut her finger when she instinctively grabbed the knife to defend herself.

Neil James Bellis, of Llys y Goron, Caerwys, but now bailed to an address in Hale, Merseyside, admitted assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, on July 23, and arson, damaging her personal items including clothing, on

August 24.

At Flintshire magistrates’ court at Mold, Bellis, 42, was bailed to appear to Mold Crown Court for sentence later in the month.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told how the couple had been in an 18-year relationship, they had lived together for 15 years, but they separated in January although they continued to live at the same address.

They had two children, but it was alleged they split because of his continued drinking.

In the July incident he returned home after he had been out drinking and she told him she did not want him in the house because he was drunk. He got irate and produced a knife.

She stepped back fearing for her safety and he approached her, his eyes wild, as she backed towards the fridge.

The victim shouted for help as he held the knife inches from her face.

“Her immediate reaction was to put her hand out to protect herself, but her right index finger made contact with the blade and blood started dripping from it,” said Mrs Jackson.

She was able to push him away, went into the back garden and was assisted by a neighbour.

The victim returned to the house 10 minutes later and he was asleep in bed.

Butterfly stitches were used to treat the wound at Holywell hospital.

She did not report the matter at that stage because she had reservations about Bellis being locked up and maybe not seeing his children.

Since then things had been up and down and he acted as if things were normal.

He showed no remorse and then said she had made it up.

In August she had been out with friends and Bellis kept calling her, asking her where she was.

She returned home at 7pm and he kicked out at the car as she approached.

Inside she found her underwear drawer open and empty and saw there had been a fire in plant pots in the garden. Various clothing had been burned beyond repair.

Arrested and interviewed, he said he was drunk and could not remember events.

In a victim impact statement she told how they separated, lived under the same roof and he slept on the sofa.

She felt like her life had been on pause.

The victim told how she had tried to move on with her life and had started a new relationship.

Bellis found out and would not accept it was over.

Andy Holliday, defending, said Bellis had entered immediate guilty pleas, but could not remember what had happened.

It was clear he had a drink issue and he could be assisted by the probation service.

In interview, Bellis admitted burning her underwear and said he thought she was sleeping with another man.

He had a drink problem and could not remember events after he had been on a bender.

Bellis said he had no recollection of the knife incident and suggested if he had a knife she would have more than a cut finger.

Magistrates said the case was so serious it would be sent to the crown court for sentence.