‘Buffer’ of £30k to £50k needed for Connah’s Quay swimming baths

A “BUFFER” of thousands of pounds in cash flow is required to help keep a community swimming pool afloat.

That was the message from the team at Cambrian Aquatics when they provided an update on progress of the former Connah’s Quay swimming baths to the town’s council.

More than 20 jobs were created when a newly-formed board of directors completed a community asset transfer of the site on Wepre Drive from Flintshire Council in May.

Simon Morgan, one of the directors of the non-for-profit enterprise, updated Connah’s Quay Town Council members on the progress of the pool four months after the takeover.

He said the team has focused on the community benefits of the facility and had seen a “large increase” in over-60s using the location.

Mr Morgan added he was proud the team had managed to maintain the free provision of disability swimming and had secured commitment from 12 primary schools across Flintshire to use the pool.

Public swimming provision has also doubled in the centre’s short-lived new lease of life, he said.

The director added £20,000 of investment and training was being pumped into the business while a “buffer” of between £30,000 to £50,000 was needed in cash flow to ensure it remained a sustainable business.

Council members were keen to congratulate the directors on their efforts in securing the pool for the town.

Cllr Bernie Attridge said: “I'm proud to sit here and remember that first meeting we had to save the public baths, because many thought it was up for closing.

“To be the first town to take on a Community Asset Transfer and the partnerships that have got us there is fantastic.

“There’s lots of leisure centres in Flintshire but everyone who goes to the pool in Connah’s Quay says how good the staff are, how they’re part of the community and will bend over backwards which is so pleasing to hear.

“We knew we needed to do something and where we are today I can see it going from strength to strength and without your drive we might not be here.

“I see this as very, very safe which I can’t say for other leisure centres in Flintshire.”

Cllr Chris Risley added: “We worried the public swim would be affected as well as the schools usage.

“The key goals are getting every child in Flintshire to be able to swim and you have delivered and exceeded so far with creative thinking. That will make this a success and you’ve done a marvellous job in a team effort.”

Cllr Paul Shotton added it was “pleasing to see” so many schools confirmed as using the service.