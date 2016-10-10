Reports of fighting outside Mold's Bargain Booze sparked emergency response

AN ALTERCATION between two men sparked an emergency service response.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Mold High Street on Sunday evening to reports that two men were fighting outside the Bargain Booze store.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said that officers were sent shortly before 5.30pm to deal with the incident.

The spokesman said: “I can confirm that there was an incident on the high street. We sent officers to deal with an altercation between two males.”

He added that the incident was wrapped up and the officers stood down shortly before 6.15pm, while a spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service added that paramedics had also been sent to the scene to check the males over following the incident.