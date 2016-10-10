Flintshire dad faces extradition to Crete over holiday car crash 14 years ago

A MAN is facing extradition after getting the blame for a car crash while on holiday in Crete 14 years ago.

Paul Wright, 35, from Mold, was on holiday in 2003 with some friends when a barman asked one of his friends to move a car.

Mr Wright said he wanted to make sure his friend was “okay” and so went with him to move the vehicle.

The car then crashed into a parked car just down the road and whilst Mr Wright went back to the bar to report it, according to him, his friend “legged it”.

He was then astonished to be arrested by North Wales Police in March this year after being convicted in his absence by a Greek court of joyriding and criminal damage.

Mr Wright said: “This happened over 14 years ago and I have it in writing from the Greek authorities that you either pay us the money or face a Greek jail.

“One day we were in a bar and the barman started shouting saying he needed his car moving so my mate said he’d do it.

“I said I would go with him to make sure he was okay and so we got into the car, drove down the road and he crashes into a parked car.

“He got out and legged it whilst I went back to the bar to tell them what had happened.

“I then got arrested and taken to the police station and put in there overnight.

“The next morning I was questioned, and obviously I didn’t ask for a solicitor because I didn’t think I’d need one.”

Mr Wright was then told he was being released and so he thought that was the end of it.

“I thought it was done and dusted but the next morning I heard a banging on my hotel room door and four men came in who owned the car, ransacked my room, had me up against the wall and were demanding I give them 700 euros and that they’d be back for more the next day.

“I don’t know how they found out where I was staying.”

According to Mr Wright, he had met a couple who were staying in the room next to him who paid for his flight home back to the UK.

“I had met a nice couple in the room next to mine who witnessed what happened and they said that I need to get off the island so they paid for my flight as I was only 22 at the time and had no money because they stole it all,” he said.

“So then in March this year I got a knock on my door and it was a police officer from Wrexham asking me about what had happened when I went on holiday.

“I was in France earlier in the year so I assumed he was talking about that, but he said ‘no, when you were in Greece’, and then it clicked with me.

“He said an EU arrest warrant had been issued and so I was arrested and I thought he was going to take me to Wrexham station – but he told me that it wasn’t Wrexham, it would be Westminster Magistrates.

“I have to say the officer was really nice about it and was very helpful.”

Mr Wright’s solicitor is fighting the extradition and his case is being supported by David Hanson, MP for Delyn.

Mr Wright said: “David has given me a lot of help and support and I really appreciate it. The barristers think they have got a good chance but it’s what happens on the day.”

Mr Wright said he has been unable to work since last year due to a spinal condition and cannot afford to pay the fine, but would have paid it if he had known last year when he was still in work.

Mr Hanson said: “It seems to me that while I do support the EU arrest warrant in principle, I don’t think it’s been correctly implemented in this case.

“Quite clearly you have the right to know when you have been charged, you have the right to know when you’re going to be arrested and you also have the right to appeal.

“Mr Wright has had some general advice on how to approach the situation and he’s got lawyers.

“Mr Wright’s argument is that he would have defended himself in court had he known that he was going to be charged.

“I can’t interfere but I’ve raised this with the UK Government and the Greek authorities.

“He didn’t know about the charges so it’s very difficult to respond to that when you don’t know you’re being charged.”