Thousands of pounds in financial support provided to Hope Community Library

A POPULAR community library has gained financial support.

Hope Community Council has agreed to commit to funding the Hope Community Library and will give a grant of £2,000 to ensure it remains supported.

The council said it will review this again in 12 months time.

Gladys Healey, treasurer for Friends of Hope Community Library, said prior to the council meeting the group would be disappointed to learn Hope Community Council had not agreed to support the library on an annual basis.

“The community council should really have come off the fence and bought into the vision of what this facility can become for the local community. They should be more ‘hands-on’ and help to make things happen,” she said.

Flintshire Council provided a £4,000 start-up grant for the library which predicted an annual income from Hope Community Council of £2,000, meaning the income for years one and two would be £4,000 each year.

Laurence Robinson, chairman of the friends’ group, said in a report: “This amount would allow us to spend £1,000 on paid staff during the school holidays, and after taking out insurance and miscellaneous costs leave approx £2,700 per year to be spent on books.”

Vice-chairman Cllr Christine Cunnah said at the meeting: “To make the library sustainable for the future it’s really a long term commitment. If we don’t have a selection of quality books people will not come through the doors.

“I think for a voluntary group they have done an excellent job and are trying their best for the community. The council agree to pay a one-off grant and then we will review and reconsider it again in 12 months.”

Some community councillors were concerned about the grant, which would work out to be a 5.5 per cent increase on their annual budget, but Mrs Healey said there is a need for annual support.

She said: “The one-off grant of £2,000 is clearly welcome.

“However, the Friends of Hope Community Library have developed an amazing vision of what this facility can become - a much-needed hub of vibrancy within the community.

“It is very sad to see some community councillors lacked the vision to buy into this and recognise the need for annual support for it.”