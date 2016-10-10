Wales forced to hang on for 1-1 draw against Georgia in World Cup qualifier

WALES' hopes of topping their World Cup qualifying group were dealt a bitter blow in Cardiff.

Having led 1-0 through Gareth Bale's powerful 10th minute header, Wales threw away two vital points as Georgia levelled in the second-half through Tornike Okriashvili's 58th minute header.

With the Welsh crowd frustrated, it was the visitors - ranked 137 in the world - who came close to winning it as the hosts' woefully lost their defensive shape, and Wales must now look ahead to their next Group D fixture at home to Serbia on November 12 which will prove a much sterner test.

There was a sense prior to last month's 4-0 qualifying victory over Moldova of a glorious homecoming for the heroes of the summer in France, but that wasn't the case here at a breezy Cardiff City Stadium.

Following Thursday's 2-2 draw in Austria, where Wales led twice through Joe Allen and an own goal, it felt like the World Cup campaign had begun in earnest and the sell-out crowd were all too aware of how crucial three points were against a dangerous Georgia side who fought bravely in Dublin just three days ago, beaten 1-0 via a Seamus Coleman solo goal.

Allen, scorer of a wonderful volley in Vienna, was ruled out with a hamstring injury and replaced by David Edwards in the only change to Coleman's side.

Coleman spoke in his programme notes of the need to treat this encounter as 'must-win', an attitude no doubt born out of Wales' past qualification woes, where winnable home fixtures have descended into painful tales of frustration and despair.

This Welsh side tend to choose not to live up to that stereotype. With the talismanic figure of Bale in their ranks, Wales now possess a confidence and inner-strength courtesy of their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and even without the injured Aaron Ramsey they set out to ensure history would look back kindly on this potentially tricky clash against Georgia, who defeated Spain 1-0 back in May.

The first meaningful moment of the game came on six minutes as Andy King broke down the right flank and his whipped, low cross was inches away from a sliding Bale, before a neat Welsh move resulted in Chris Gunter's cross being cleared by defensive midfielder Murtaz Daushvili, who adorned a skull cap throughout.

The resulting corner from Joe Ledley was met by a thumping header from Bale, who notched his 25th international goal past a helpless Giorgi Loria.

Worryingly for Georgia, the Real Madrid winger looked fired up for this one and his 13th minute surge drew a foul from Solomon Kverkvelia. Bale's stinging cross was then knocked down to Sam Vokes, but the Burnley striker couldn't get his shot off.

The Georgian's certainly tried to move the ball well in the attacking third and Valeri Kazaishvili's 21st minute shot was dragged wide after a quick free kick from Edwards' late tackle.

Georgia began to warm to the task and Jano Ananidze saw his 33rd minute free-kick clip the top of the bar, much to Georgian manager Vladimir Weiss' displeasure on the touchline as he felt Wayne Hennessey had tipped it over.

Kazaishvili's shot was then comfortably saved by Hennessey two minutes later but the warning signs were there for Wales, with Ledley and Edwards often too easily bypassed in midfield.

King's 42nd minute shot was spilt by Loria for a corner, while Vokes was showing his strength upfront to win countless throw-in opportunities in order to utilise Bale's long, flat throws into the box which have added a new dimension to this Welsh attack.

Daushvili was booked for a reckless tackle on Gunter on the stroke of half-time as Coleman went in the happier of the two managers.

Bale's trickery helped to find Neil Taylor at the start of the second period but his cross was blazed over by Edwards, as Wales' went in pursuit of a second goal which would kill off the Georgian threat.

However Georgia - who were now deploying an aggressive 4-2-3-1 formation - were causing problems and Okriashvili's shot from 20 yards saw them go close.

And the equaliser soon arrived, as Okriashvili found himself unmarked at the backpost to guide his header calmly past Hennessey from eight yards out.

The 32,652 inside the stadium were stunned and suddenly there was more urgency in Wales' play, Bale going close with a dipping volley.

Hal Robson-Kanu was introduced on the hour mark and Vokes very nearly scored at the far post after a wicked delivery from Gunter.

Yet Wales remained sloppy at the back and Ananidze's 65th minute shot needed Hennessey to palm it wide.

Levan Mchedildze then had a golden chance to hand Georgia a shock lead but he slid his effort wide of Hennessey's right-hand post.

It now looked like Georgia might grab a winner and Kazaishvili went agonisingly close as his right-footed effort rattled the crossbar. The Cardiff crowd couldn't quite believe what they were seeing as their Euro 2016 semi-finalists were being picked off at will by this talented Georgian attack.

Bale's run deep into the Georgia half was halted by Otar Kakabadze who was cautioned and Bale's struck the resulting free-kick into the side netting.

Robson-Kanu's turn and shot was held by Loria on 87 minutes as Coleman looked on in anguish.

Three minutes were added on but it wasn't enough and Wales will need to re-group for the rest of the qualifying campaign, which includes home and away trips to Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

But for now, Coleman's Dragons were grateful to escape with a point.