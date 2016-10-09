The million pound overspend by secondary schools in Flintshire

SECONDARY schools overspent by almost a million pounds in total last year as budgets continued to be squeezed.

Figures released by Flintshire Council showed that secondary schools overspent by £924,396 in 2015/16. with some schools overshooting their budgets by more than 10 per cent.

Other secondary schools recording a surplus meant that the total balace for all secondary schools was recorded at £455,225.

Holywell High School ended the year most over budget after spending £320,311 more than earmarked, the equivelant of 16 per cent over their target.

Ysgol Maes Garmon in Mold overspent by £293,363 – the equivelant of 14.4 per cent of the total budget – while St Richard Gwyn Catholic Primary School in Flint overspent by £180,194, which is the equivelant of 5.1 per cent of the budget.

Ian Budd, Flintshire Council’s chief officer for education and youth, said: “Whilst primary school positive balances have generally been maintained, the secondary sector is struggling to balance their budgets.

“Overall secondary school balances have moved from a deficit of £115k in March 2015 to a deficit position of £455k in March 2016, a movement of £340k.

“The range of balances is a surplus of £99k (John Summers High School and Mold Alun) to a deficit of £320k (Holywell High School).

“Five secondary schools have deficit balances.

“It is of concern that of the 12 secondary schools in Flintshire, 8 are forecasting to be in a deficit position by the end of the current financial year. “

The other secondary schools which recorded a deficit included Elfed High School in Buckley with £43,879 and Connah’s Quay High School at £84,622.

Threatened John Summers High School in Queensferry and Mold Alun High School recorded surpluses of almost £100,000

Mr Budd said that governors have no legal right to set a deficit budget without the consent of the authority and should not presume that such consent will be granted.

He said: “The authority will consider approving a licensed deficit to a school where it agrees that there are circumstances in which it would be unreasonable for that school to balance its budgets in the current financial year.

“Outside this provision, schools should ensure that total planned expenditure for the financial year should not exceed the budget share, adjusted by amounts carried forward from the previous financial year.

“The authority has no power to write off the deficit balance of any school.

“Deficit balances are carried forward every year by the deduction of the relevant amounts from the following year’s budget share.”

Mr Budd said that there was a risk more schools will slip into a deficit position as funding levels to schools continue to decrease.

Primary schools in Flintshire recorded much better figures in the last financial year, with a total surplus of £2.682m, an increase of £467k compared with last year.

The range of balances is between a surplus of £113k to a deficit of £26k.

There were eight primary schools with deficits totalling £103k compared to March 2015 when there were seven schools with deficits totalling £90k.

There were 25 primary schools with balances greater than the £50k limit, which means they must provide a statement on how they intent to use the surplus over that limit.

The figures will be discussed by members of Flintshire Council’s education and youth overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday.