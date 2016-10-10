Under-fire Wrexham AFC boss Gary Mills happy with the quality of his squad

UNDER-FIRE Gary Mills insists he is happy with the quality of players in his squad following another disappointing defeat.

Wrexham lost 2-0 at Tranmere Rovers and are 15th in the National League table, nine points away from the play-offs after 15 games.

Mills saw the likes of captain Connor Jennings and Jamal Fyfield reject new deals at the end of last season and revamped the squad, but he feels players he has brought in are good enough replacements.

“There are about four or five players gone for more money because I couldn’t afford to give them that money to stay at the football club,” said Mills. “Then you have to go and try and address it. I might have made two or three mistakes but who doesn’t as a manager, it happens.

“I look through the team and it is not a major quality issue of players. I have got some good players with me now.”

Only North Ferriby United have scored fewer goals than Wrexham who have struck 11 times but Mills insists didn’t possess an abundance of firepower last season.

“There’s quality in certain areas, we need the striker position to change in one way or another, we need more up top,” said Mills. “We look strong at the back, the keeper’s doing well. People can assess players compared to players this season.

“But even if you look at last season, who gave us the quality up front that we haven’t got this year?”

Mills accepts he has a smaller budget than clubs like Tranmere but is happy to work under the financial constraints.

“I have come to a club (Tranmere) whose budget is possibly double the one I have got,” said Mills. “That’s the way it is. I live and die with resources that I have got. Me and Darren Caskey are enjoying the job, we have now got a big challenge of putting it right.

“We have lost another game and we will put it right.”

Mills added: “My job is to be positive and prepare the team to go and win the next game. It is the job I am in and I have to take things on my shoulders.

“You have to have broad shoulders to be a manager and it is my job to look at the group we have got and do I switch it round, do we change the system, do we give somebody else a go?”

Mills has welcomed the fortnight break between league games and is hoping victory in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Stamford will kick-start Wrexham’s campaign.

“It is another game we have lost, it is not nice, it is not what we wanted,” said Mills. “To come here and get a point is a good result but we haven’t managed that.

“We have got a two week break now to address the league situation and hopefully have a run in the FA Cup.

“As a group of players, we have got two weeks to get ourselves ready for the next league game which is Bromley at home.

“We have got a nice FA Cup game on Saturday, an opportunity to go and earn some revenue and have a nice run.

“I have been involved in the FA Cup and been in this situation before, the FA Cup can give you a lift and give you a little bit of belief that you can go and win the next league game.”