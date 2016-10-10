PLAYER RATINGS: Chester FC record a 1-0 home victory over Torquay United

How the Chester FC players rated during the 1-0 home success over Torquay United.

LIAM ROBERTS: Ensured Chester secured all three points after producing a few top class saves. 8/10

JOHNNY HUNT: Worked hard throughout to keep Torquay at bay and found accuracy with his passes. 7

SAM HUGHES: Another never-say-die display from the teenager in central defence. 7

RYAN ASTLES: Looked a commanding figure in the heart of the Blues rearguard. 7

THEO VASSELL: Provided a solid and hard working performance in his right-back role. 7





LUKE GEORGE: Demonstrated his ability to break up play in central midfield. 7

CRAIG MAHON: Covered every blade of grass and illustrated his influence in midfield. 9

RYAN LLOYD: Fully committed to Chester's cause as an attacking midfielder. 7

ELLIOTT DURRELL: Posed a few problems for the Gulls with his trademark deliveries. 7

JAMES AKINTUNDE: Threatened to make an impact with his pace in the final third. 7

JAMES ALABI: Rolled up his sleeves and did well to hold up the ball and bring others into play. 7

SUBSTITUTES: WADE JOYCE: Struggled to make an impact after replacing Ryan Lloyd. 6

JORDAN CHAPELL: Provided an outlet and eased the pressure on his defenders. 7

KANE RICHARDS: Enjoyed a lot of possession without posing a threat. 6