PLAYER RATINGS: Wrexham AFC slip to 2-0 defeat at Trranmere Rovers

How the Wrexham AFC players rated during the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers.

SHWAN JALAL: Made some good saves to keep Wrexham in it but collision with Tilt gifted Tranmere the opening goal. 6

MARK CARRINGTON: Got an early shot away but had a tricky customer in Ben Tollitt and had a lot of work to do defensively. 5

KAI EDWARDS: Made some vital challenges to cut out Tranmere attacks and a player who came out with some credit. 7

CURTIS TILT: Coped well against a tricky Tranmere attack but collision with Jalal left Wrexham trailing. 6

SEAN NEWTON: Always an outlet going forward and solid enough at the back. 6





ROB EVANS: Promising first half but looked like he was hampered by ankle problem. 5

HAMZA BENCHERIF: The holding midfielder got through his share of work as he faced lots of Tranmere attacks. 6

JORDAN EVANS: Showed some neat touches and put in a solid performance. 6

PAUL RUTHERFORD: Full of running but little to show for his efforts. 5

TYLER HARVEY: Unable to make an impact, although he hardly had a lot of service. 5

JOHN ROONEY: Some decent crosses but a lot didn’t come off either. 5

SUBSTITUTES

GERRY MCDONAGH: Put himself about but it was hard going. 5

ANTHONY BARRY: Couple of nice passes but not on for long. 5

CALLUM POWELL: Little time to make an impact. 5