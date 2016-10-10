Sex pest from Coed Talon exposed himself to children at a playground

A MAN will be sentenced in the crown court after breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Paul Joseph Rowlands, 44, of School Lane in Coed Talon, Mold, pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates Court to two counts of causing a public nuisance through indecent exposure, as well as two counts of breaching a sexual harm order issued by Caernarfon Crown Court in 2008, after communicating with children under 16 and being within 25 metres of a children’s play area in Llangollen, both of which he is banned from.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said Rowlands had driven to a playground in the Llangollen area on July 31 and August 14 of this year with the specific purpose of upsetting the children there, who were aged 11 and 12.

Mr Espie said Rowlands had driven to the area wearing shorts and loose clothing.

The court heard he lifted his shorts to expose

himself to the children at the play area when they approached him.

Catherine Jagger, defending, said she agreed with the prosecution that the case should be forwarded for sentence at crown court, but added that a full pre-sentence report should be completed before then.

Chair of the magistrates bench Phillip Jones committed Rowlands’ case to Mold Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on October 27, and ordered a pre-sentence report to be compiled in the meantime.