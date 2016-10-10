Massive cash boost will bring top class facilities to schools in Flintshire

MORE than £18m could be spent by Flintshire Council on upgrading education facilities across the county.

Following the completion of the Holywell Learning Campus and Deeside 6th earlier this year, a further £18.5m will be made available to the local authority to progress other projects once proposals have been agreed with the Welsh Government.

The plans, part of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century schools programme, fit with the council’s priority of improving ‘skills and learning’ to ensure young people are equipped and prepared to be the workforce of the future.

The projects will be shared with Flintshire Council's cabinet when it meets on October 18.

One of the proposals is the modernisation of Connah’s Quay High School.

The school is one of the locations likely to take on the majority of pupils from the neighbouring John Summers High School in Queensferry when it closes in 2017.

The proposal includes the replacement of the design and technology and art and food technology blocks.

The three-storey block will be replaced with a new two-storey building comprising administration, design and technology, food tech, art and design and room for additional teaching provision, office space, toilets, lift, stairs and a plant room.

Council leader Aaron Shotton, said: “The council has agreed a funding package with Welsh Government for its 21st Century Schools programme worth £64.2m.

“Two modern and exciting campus developments recently opened in the county at Holywell and Deeside as part of this programme.

“Cabinet will be asked, later this month, to consider progress reports on other projects within the 21st Century Schools programme, including Connah’s Quay High School.

“The council remains committed to investing in the future of our children and young people.

“We continue to work to provide a high quality sustainable education for all our learners.”

Also up for discussion is the potential of a new school building for Ysgol Penyffordd.

Cllr Chris Bithell, the council’s cabinet member for education, said: “This is another exciting project which is part of our challenging programme of school modernisation.

“Design work has shown that we can bring full primary provision onto one site with minimum disruption to the current school operation.

“This will provide the school with a really bright, positive future.

“It shows the commitment of the council to the 21st century schools programme – which has already seen the recent successes of the Holywell Learning Campus and Deeside 6 – and our commitment to invest in infrastructure for our local communities.”