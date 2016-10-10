Motion to oppose Wrexham fire service cuts backed by community council

SUPPORT has been voiced for a motion to oppose cuts to Wrexham’s fire service.

Rhos Community Council backed their colleagues in Caia Park by expressing disapproval at plans to slash 24 full-time firefighter roles and lose one of the two crews based in Wrexham.

A consultation on the proposal is already underway.

Members cited the opening of HMP Berwyn next year, as well as Wrexham being home to the largest industrial estate in Europe and dealing with the highest percentage of arson attacks in North Wales as reasons why the service should not be making cuts in the county.

The North Wales Fire & Rescue Authority, which is proposing the cuts, hopes to slash £1m from its budget by 2019/20.

Wrexham Fire Station receives about 1,000 calls per year – almost a quarter of the total for North Wales.

Another 50 fire engines cover the remaining 75 per cent of the region.

Cllr Stella Matthews said: “I think it is crucial we voice our opposition.Wrexham is bearing the brunt while the other five areas in North Wales are not having any cuts.”

She added the shortfall in budget could instead be met by a slight increase in council tax across the board in North Wales. “I can’t see why, spread across North Wales, the service can’t be kept as it is,” Cllr Matthews said.

Cllr Nerys Gibbon added: “It doesn’t make sense when we have got the prison opening next year, especially if you consider the size of it. That’s only going to add to the workload.”

Cllr Kevin Hughes said: “Wrexham county is expected to grow by about 15,000 people in the next few years. It would cost about £1 per head to keep the services as they are so I don’t understand why Wrexham is the only place to suffer.

“If they are making these cuts they should be spread across the six authorities.”

At a Caia Park Community Council meeting last month, members unanimously passed a motion urging the NWFRA to reconsider the proposals.

The motion read: “Wrexham’s fire services are already dealing with 43 per cent of all North Wales arson and a large proportion of the road accidents.

“As community councillors, we’re very aware of the work being done in terms of fire prevention that needs enhancing to pro-actively stop fires, but there will always be a need for a comprehensive emergency service that has the firefighters and appliances available to deal with any incident.

“This proposal comes at a time when £15m has been spent on a new combined station in the town with the ambulance service.

“This makes even less sense when you consider that the Welsh Government is anticipating a 20 per cent rise in the borough’s population over the coming years and the new prison opens in 2017.

“Both will inevitably mean more work for our fire service.

“This council calls on the NWFRA to scrap its plan to cut Wrexham’s fire service and supports proper funding of this essential emergency service.

“This council also resolves to ask other community councils in the Wrexham area to support the motion.”

An online petition started by Cllr Jones can be found at www.gopetition.com/petitions/dont-scrap-wrexham-fire-engine