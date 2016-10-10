Inquest opened into death of Hanmer woman who waited six hours for ambulance

AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a woman who waited six hours for an ambulance following a fall.

Retired housekeeper Daphne Edith Williams, 78, of Glendower Place in Hanmer, died in the Panton Ward of Wrexham Maelor Hospital on September 26.

She had fallen at her home on August 23, fracturing her femur, and endured a six-hour wait for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

Opening the inquest in Ruthin, John Gittins, coroner for North East and Central Wales, said she had undergone an operation but failed to recover and passed away.

He added there would be a full inquest in Wrexham in March, as there was alleged to have been some delay before an ambulance collected her from her home.

In August the Leader reported how neighbours and family members rushed to comfort Mrs Williams and wait with her, and how the estate’s warden called for an ambulance immediately.

However, despite repeated calls throughout the evening, paramedics did not arrive until shortly after 10pm, which caused concern for Daphne’s family.

Her daughter-in-law Elaine Williams went to comfort Daphne and said the care she received when paramedics arrived was excellent but the family was concerned about the length of time she was waiting.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has apologised to Mrs Williams for the ambulance delay.

Sonia Thompson, the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust’s head of operations for North Wales, said: “We’d like to give our sincere apologies to Mrs Williams for what must have been a very difficult wait.

“Tuesday was a particularly busy day for the service and we were also dealing with handover delays at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

“As a result, unfortunately some calls were not met within the time we would have wanted.

“We are currently working with our colleagues at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to minimise the impact handover delays have on both our patients and staff.

“We would encourage Mrs Williams or her family to get in contact with us directly so that we can listen to and fully address any concerns that they might have.”