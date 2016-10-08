Police launch appeal for wanted man

POLICE have launched an appeal to trace a wanted man following an incident in Prestatyn this week.

Richard Pentreath, 63, who is also known as Hilary Clifford Thomas, is wanted by North Wales Police in connection with a case of arson with intent to endanger life, after an attack at an address in Prestatyn during the early hours of Thursday, October 6 2016.

Pentreath is also wanted for failing to attend Woolwich Crown Court in London on Monday, October 3 for historical rape offences. He was found guilty in his absence, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

North Wales Police said that they understand Pentreath left Prestatyn by train shortly after the arson offence and was last seen at Crewe Railway Station at approximately 5:30am on the same day (Thursday, October 6).

He is believed to be using public transport so could be anywhere in the country, however he has links to the London, Gloucester and Manchester areas.

He is described as being white, 6ft plus in height and of slim build. He has short dark swept back hair, a full grey beard. He also wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured bobble hat, a waist length brown jacket and dark coloured jeans or trousers.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Ian Verburg of North Wales Police said: “We are in contact with other police forces, including British Transport Police and are appealing for anybody who may have seen him, or anybody who may know of his whereabouts, to contact North Wales Police immediately.”

“Similarly if Pentreath himself sees this appeal I would urge him to hand himself in at the nearest police station.”

Anybody with information should contact North Wales Police quoting reference number RC16152078.