Wrexham suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Tranmere were the bigger threat in the first half but Wrexham goalkeeper Shwan Jalal pulled off two superb saves to deny Jake Kirby and Steven Jennings.

Ben Tollitt also struck the Wrexham crossbar with a long range effort after cutting in from the left one minute before the break.

Tranmere, on the front foot again in the second half, broke the deadlock in the 65th minute.

Jennings' free-kick was headed back across goal by Richie Sutton and Curtis Tilt headed the ball out of Jalal's hands and across the line.

Hamza Bencherif almost equalised immediately but his header from John Rooney's corner was cleared off the line.

Tranmere created further chances and made it 2-0 in added time when Andy Cook held off a challenge to fire past Jalal.

Wrexham (4-3-3): Jalal; Carrington, Edwards, Tilt, Newton; Rob Evans (McDonagh 70), Bencherif, Jordan Evans; Rutherford (Barry 77), Harvey, Rooney (Powell 77). Subs not used: Nortey, Harrad.