Rough sleepers in Wrexham town centre doorways 'will put off visitors'

CALLS have been made to stop persistent anti-social behaviour in a town centre doorway.

Trader Steven Vale said he had to call Wrexham Council on Wednesday to remove a drug needle from the doorway of the former Greenwoods shop, where people have been sleeping rough for a month.

Mr Vale, who runs Caroline’s Viennese Patisserie at the nearby Central Arcade, said old clothes, tarpaulins, cigarettes and ‘spliff’ papers had been left at the site.

People had also defecated there on previous occasions, he added.

Mr Vale said: “Painting railings, painting this or that is all well and good but when you’ve got this eyesore in the middle of town no-one is going to want to come back.”

The businessman informed Wrexham Council’s town centre manager Colin Jones about the problem on the day the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was issued in the area.

Of the PSPO, Mr Vale said: “I don’t know if it’s the responsibility of the council or the police to enforce it but if you put them up (signs notifying PSPOs) and you don’t enforce it, then they’re absolutely meaningless.”

Mr Vale said he had every sympathy for those who were sleeping rough both in the doorway and the rest of the town.

“Obviously they’re victims of circumstance. There should be something provided for these people,” he added

Mr Vale added a homeless woman who he had invited in to his shop for a cake and drink last week told him that “nobody wanted to know” about the problem.

He added: “There should be somewhere for them to go. It seems to be if you ignore the problem then it goes away, but it won’t go away.”