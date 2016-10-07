Wrexham woman who battled through personal troubles is shortlisted for top national apprentice award

A WREXHAM woman who battled through personal troubles is now enjoying a flourishing retail career thanks to a government programme.

Leanne Williams, 31, from Wrexham, is now working for ASDA after engaging with the Welsh Government’s apprenticeship programme.

Ms Williams returned to formal education after a long break to complete her apprenticeship, and did so while working full-time and supporting her mother through breast cancer treatment.

Now she has been shortlisted for the Apprentice of the Year award at this year’s Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which take place at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, on Thursday, October 20.

Ms Williams said despite lacking confidence when she was at school, when the apprenticeship opportunity, provided by Babcock Training, came up, she grasped it – alongside the challenge of combining retail work with her coursework and her mum’s hospital appointments.

“I needed something to concentrate on and I knew this would make both of us proud,” she said.

Her determination has seen her achieve Level 2 and 3 retail qualifications and rise to the position of section manager.

She added: “The one-to-one support has been a massive boost and it’s my ambition to complete Level 4 qualifications now being introduced to ASDA. Personally, I feel so much more confident in the workplace.

“However, I’m most proud of the success of the other participants in store. I hope I have been able to inspire them. If I was to be chosen as Apprentice of the Year, it would show anything is possible.”

Ms Williams’ mentor at ASDA, Mike Morgan, said: “Leanne has consistently challenged herself in her career and personal life and has supported others to achieve as well.”

Wales’ Minister for Skills and Science, Julie James, congratulated Ms Williams and other shortlisted finalists.

“We are proud to be delivering one of the most successful apprenticeship programmes with success rates in Wales remaining well above 80 per cent,” she said.

“Developing skilled people is vital for our economy. We have some truly exceptional apprentices here in Wales and the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru provide a perfect platform for us to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

“Equally important are the learning providers and employers who go the extra mile to support their apprentices.”