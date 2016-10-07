Wrexham gearing up for return of Halloween 'spooktacular' street festival

A TOWN is gearing up for a ‘spooktacular’ street festival this month.

The Halloween-themed Wrexham Street Festival returns on Saturday, October 29, and organisers have promised it will be even bigger and better than the original last year.

Plans were unveiled at this month’s Town Centre Forum, where chairman Nigel Lewis and Wrexham Council’s marketing and promotions manager, Amanda Davies, gave an indication of the tricks and treats in store.

They are hoping Halloween-themed fancy dress will get everyone into the spirit of the occasion.

Ms Davies said: “We are encouraging everybody to dress up and it will be a real Halloween theme.”

A new independent gallery launched by volunteers has opened in the People’s Market and is already involved in helping with the festival.

The gallery, tWIG (the Wrexham Independent Art Gallery), has an open invite for children and adults to go along and help create a giant pumpkin ahead of the festival.

On the day of the event, wood carver Simon O’Rourke will be showing off his pumpkin carving skills.

In the People’s Market there will be demonstrations from Animals out of the Box, the animals encounter company, which may include snakes and spiders.

Mr Lewis told the forum there were signs the monthly festivals were having a positive effect on aspects of the town.

He said: “At the last festival we had people from Chester who said Wrexham was fantastic. They are giving lots of start-up businesses who trade online, the chance to trade in the street.

“The last street festival really joined up the old part of town and the new part of town, into Eagles Meadow.

“There is still refinement to do, but a lot of work is put in every month and we have had positive feedback.”

Little Acton councillor Bill Baldwin said he had received positive comments after the choir-themed festival in September.

He said: “Afterwards, someone said ‘Wrexham has made a lot of new friends’.

“It is not only about footfall on the day, but it brings people back in to the town during the week, for weeks afterwards.”

The Halloween-themed street festival will take place in the town centre on October 29, throughout the day.