Old photo in The Leader helps Wrexham man discoverr family he never knew about

A WREXHAM man has discovered family he never knew about – thanks to an old photo found in a local garage and the Leader newspaper.

Cartrefle councillor Ronnie Prince, was featured in the Leader on September 23 as a guest at the Gresford Colliery Remembrance service, where he spoke about losing both his grandfather and great-grandfather in the disaster at the mine more than 80 years ago.

Following the story’s publication, New Broughton resident Jean Fisher got in touch with Cllr Prince, as it turns out she is a distant relative of his and had a picture of Cllr Prince’s grandfather and great-grandfather hanging up in her garage.

Now he is making contact with family he didn’t know he had and has reclaimed a piece of his family’s history thanks to Mrs Fisher’s generosity.

Cllr Prince said: “When my grandfather, William, and great-grandfather, Mark, passed away in the disaster, my father was only two so he lost contact with all of the Prince side of the family. We grew up quite isolated in that respect.

“She [Jean] saw the picture in the paper from the service and contacted her councillor, Alan Edwards, who got in touch with me.

“I gave her a ring but did not recognise many of the names she was listing. I went to see her and saw the picture on the side unit and I knew straight away that we were related.”

Mrs Fisher, formerly Jean Prince, said her husband had seen the original article in the Leader and she had made the connection with the picture in her garage, which she had found when clearing out a cupboard at the house of her late cousin.

She believes her grandfather is the brother of Cllr Prince’s great-grandfather, Mark Prince.

She added: “I just wanted him to have the photo, and I was glad he got the picture.”

Cllr Prince added although Mrs Fisher was sceptical at first that Cllr Prince was her relative, as soon as she saw pictures of William and Mark that Ronnie had on his tablet she instantly knew – and ran straight over to give him a big hug.

The community leader said the photo given to him by Mrs Fisher was now going to take pride of place at his home and it was very meaningful to his relatives, especially his father who grew up not knowing that side of his family.

Cllr Prince added: “It’s very kind of her to make the effort to call me up and it’s very much appreciated.

“Dad has come down to see the photo too and he is made up. I’ve got my family tree here and want to link it them both in now.

“I have not quite worked it all out, but I will.”