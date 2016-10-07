Emotional experience for charity cyclist from Flint vowing return

A CYCLIST with blood cancer has raised thousands of pounds for charity on his most gruelling challenge yet.
Leukaemia sufferer Loz Harrison rode from London to Paris to raise money for the Bloodwise charity that helps those battling blood cancers.
Loz, 50, who is chairman of the Flint branch of the Bloodwise charity, has expressed his delight at the group raising more than £120,000 since 2010.
The group, previously known as the Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research Flint Branch, has raised a great deal of the money through cycling events, including the annual North Wales Coast Bikeathon, held on the first Saturday in July.
His latest endeavour generated £2,100 in donations, with a further £1,000 handed over from The Pegasus Lodge 9124 Caergwrle Masons branch.
Reflecting on his 310-mile journey across four days, Loz said: “At first it was a daunting prospect to take part in an event like this on my own, spending time away from my family, but on the very first night I met four fellow riders who were only too happy for me to join them for dinner and ride with them on this epic journey.
“It’s fair to say I made friends for life, battling adverse weather and the miles on the open roads makes you feel like you’ve known each other for years.
“The Bloodwise event with its rolling road closures and full support crew made you feel like a pro rider, and I quickly realised that all I needed to do was pedal.
“Riding into Paris was an emotional experience, meeting my wife Tracy and three friends on the corner of Champs-Élysées and Arc De Triomphe and then at the finish point adjacent to the Eiffel Tower.
“I never thought I’d be able to do something as physically challenging as this, but now I’m hooked and will to return next year.”
l To support Loz in his fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/Loz-Harrison9
For more information on Bloodwise, visit bloodwise.org.uk