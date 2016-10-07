Emotional experience for charity cyclist from Flint vowing return

A CYCLIST with blood cancer has raised thousands of pounds for charity on his most gruelling challenge yet.

Leukaemia sufferer Loz Harrison rode from London to Paris to raise money for the Bloodwise charity that helps those battling blood cancers.

Loz, 50, who is chairman of the Flint branch of the Bloodwise charity, has expressed his delight at the group raising more than £120,000 since 2010.