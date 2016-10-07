TASTE TEST: How was the food at the Plas Hafod Hotel in Gwernymynydd?

Plas Hafod Hotel, Gwernymynydd Tel: 01352 700177

Ambience 10/10

Service 10/10

Food quality 10/10

Children welcome – yes

Disabled access – yes

This 18th century country house is undisputedly a spectacular setting for a meal out.

The Plas Hafod in Gwernymynydd, just outside Mold, is stunning, and on this blustery day in late September we were greeted with a blaze of colour as we approached the entrance hall.

The flower borders were overflowing with red, white and gold begonias, and the manicured lawns were immaculate.

Inside the welcome was warm and friendly as we were shown to our table in The Greenhouse restaurant, and we weren’t rushed as we mulled over the menu.

We were spolit for choice with the lunch menu which offers two courses for a very reasonable £13.95 and three courses for £17.95.

As usual I sacrificed a starter in favour of dessert, but my dining partner could not resist ordering Greenland prawns and fresh white crab tower. The dish arrived on a Welsh slate all dressed for dinner in a light mustard sauce which was at the same time subtle and deliciously piquant.

We chatted, admiring the view, as more and more guests arrived to share the Plas Hafod experience.

Waitresses Anwen and Cerys attended to our every need as we decided on our main courses.

I chose Ynys Mon butterfly cut cured bacon chop while across the table the fish theme continued with an order of poached salmon served with a samphire salad drizzled with a chive and lemon sauce.

The bacon chop was robust and lip lickin’ good, and I was assured the salmon was delicate with fall away flakes.

Extra points go to the chips. Now, some say chips are chips, but we all know they can wreck a dish if they’re greasy and soggy. No chance of that here. The chips are perfect.

Now I was to take centre stage as my diet conscious companion declined a sweet. He was, however, happy to watch as I tucked into a generous portion of Eton Mess with a Plas Hafod twist.

The mixture of merinque and strawberries is a marriage made in heaven, add to that clotted cream and serve it all up in a freshly baked scone and you have a mini masterpiece. Fabulous!

I love eating at The Greenhouse Restaurant. The Plas Hafod staff could not be more attentive. Everyone is treated like a VIP, which ensures everyone leaves planning a return visit... probably before the begonias have stopped blooming.