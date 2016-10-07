Police chief says drug dealing problem in Connah's Quay is 'getting better' despite concerns of community leaders

PREVENTION of drug dealing is said to be “getting better” in a Deeside town despite community leaders' concerns.

That was the view of acting district inspector Alison Sharp when she was addressing members of Connah’s Quay Town Council during their October meeting.

As councillors put their queries to Insp Sharp, Cllr Ian Dunbar suggested that more needed to be done to clamp down on drug activity in his South ward.

He said: “Wepre Park needs more surveillance. Rangers and members of the public are finding discarded needles where youths are gathering. Dealing is going on.”

Cllr Paul Shotton added that Dock Road was a “hot spot” of drug dealing and requested the presence of more Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) while Cllr Brian Dunn said dealers and users were active in Maude Street and at the nearby football pitches.

Cllr Peter Tinman said there had been reports at weekends of drug dealing on Celtic Street.

Responding initially to Cllr Dunbar’s concerns, T/Insp Sharp said: “Things are getting better as far as the wardens are aware but we need to be there to prevent it.

“As part of the patrol plan, Wepre is one of the areas officers are being tasked to.”

She acknowledged that there are a “number of areas of drug dealing” in Connah's Quay and police have to be proactive in visiting them.

Cllr Bernie Attridge said Connah’s Quay wasn’t the only town to have to tackle drug use and called on councillors to be proactive in their attempts to help the clampdown.

He said: “With the greatest of respect to police, it’s not just Connah’s Quay, I don’t want this town labelled, it’s a problem across Flintshire.”