Plasterer from Coedpoeth a dab hand at making box guitars

Inspired by the blues, a Wrexham plasterer has gone back to basics and started making his own guitars out of anything he can get his hands on, from wooden crates to skateboards to hub caps. Jamie Bowman meets a craftsman whose turning his hobbie into a successful cottage industry.

A weathered bluesman sits on his porch, strumming his three-stringed guitar while his dogs howl at his back gate and the wind whistles through the trees.

It’s a evocative image but this isn’t the Mississippi Delta or the Louisiana swamps, it’s Coedpoeth and 40-year-old plasterer Brian Dodd is proudly showing me around his collection of home-made cigar box guitars.

“I started making walking sticks because I’ve got three dogs and it’s all evolved from there,” says Brian.

“Someone bought me a ukulele and I couldn’t put it down and then one day my wife was getting her hair done in Wrexham and I walked past Guitar A Rama and saw a three-stringed guitar.

“I looked at it and thought ‘I bet I could make one of those’. That was about four years ago and I came home, made the first one and haven’t stopped since.”

Often associated with Depression-era America, cigar box guitars were a cheap alternative to expensive, hand made guitars. Using little more than a wooden cigar box with a hole in it for the sound to get out and a stick and a few wires for the neck and strings, there’s evidence that they were around as early as the 1840s but they really came to prominence with the rise of jug bands and blues.

As most of these performers were black Americans living in poverty, many could not afford a real instrument, but by using cigar box guitars, along with the washtub bass, jugs, washboards, and harmonica, black musicians could perform a genre of music that was to give birth to rock ’n’ roll in all its forms.

Today, enthusiasts make them out of just about anything that will resonate or vibrate, such as an oil can, coffee can, wine crate or in Brian’s case one of his old skateboards or an antique tool box.

“I started off making them for friends as gifts but before long I started filling the garage,” says Brian.

“I've always been into slide guitar and I started to listening to this group called The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band from Indiana.

“They’re fantastic and I made an instrument inspired by the Reverend J. Peyton using an axe handle with three strings. I went to one of his gigs and gave it to him and now he plays it.

“Once I saw that happen I thought ‘I can’t stop now!”

Brian’s hobby has now developed into a money-making venture and he is grateful for the encouragement he’s received from both Guitar A Rama and The Music Place instrument shops in Wrexham who offer him advice and somewhere to sell his instruments.

“The reaction I’ve had has been phenomenal and from there I’ve been getting in touch with people on the internet and I’m discovering there’s a huge community of people who are making and playing cigar box guitars.

“I’ve made hundreds and hundreds now and it all really started as a stress release so I could go in the garage and get away from the office and the phone.”

“What I try to do is to use the stuff around me rather than buying it in.

“I'll go to car boot sales and antique shops and find old guitars and take bits off them.”

While he continues to work and support his wife and young daughter, Brian is content to keep plying his trade as a plasterer while looking at more and more opportunities to make and sell his bespoke instruments at music festivals.

“I want it to be a cottage industry,” says Brian.

“The last thing I want to do is to end up with my guitars being mass produced in China. The heart of it would die.

“If you want a certain sound there’s only one way to do it. Mass produced guitars are made in a factory and they will sound like the one next to it. I’m in love with one I’ve made with a hub cap and four strings and I'm always on the lookout for items I can use.

“I’d like to make one out of rowing oar and I’m working on one at the moment using an old joiners box and a bed pan.”

Brian is hoping to also play more and more gigs with his instruments next year – as long as he can find the time between plastering and building more and more of his homemade creations.

“My mum is really proud of her boy,” he laughs. And my wife is really supportive but one of her favourite sayings is ‘there's something missing off that one – a price ticket!’

“But eventually my dream is to buy a barge, put three or four guitars on it and pull up alongside a pub, have a few drinks and play them. What could be better?”

l For more information on Brian’s handmade cigar box guitar’s email doddpropertymaintenance@gmail.

com or search for Bad $tring Instruments on Facebook