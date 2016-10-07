Ukip set to open new office for party’s AM in Deeside

A EURO-SCEPTIC political party is expected to open its second office in Deeside just yards away from the one it vacated last year.

Ukip officials have confirmed that the party is in the “final throes” of securing a contract to take up office space on Chester Road West in Shotton.

The building will be the party's second in just three years after previously occupying a former travel agents in the run-up to the 2015 General Election.

On this occasion, it is expected that the new location for Ukip will act primarily as the office for its first ever female Assembly Member, Michelle Brown, who was elected as a North Wales AM in May’s Senedd vote.

Nigel Williams, chairman of Ukip Delyn, confirmed that the party was making a return to the Deeside high street.

He said: “We are indeed, it’s just a few doors down from the previous shop.

“It will be Michelle’s office rather than a party political office as it was the last time.

“We’re in the final throws of sorting out the contract and waiting for the Is to be dotted and Ts to be crossed.”

Mr Williams, who stood in the 2015 Westminster poll and 2016 Assembly elections in the Delyn constituency, explained why the party had chosen to return to Shotton despite Ms Brown’s remit being for the entirety of North Wales.

He said: “In terms of the people who voted for Ukip, Shotton is essential to all of those areas.”

Although Ukip received almost four million votes nationally last year, the party won only one seat in Parliament.

The office, opened by party deputy leader Paul Nuttall in October 2014, was the party’s first in Wales and experienced a number of vandalism incidents in the seven months it was in existence.

It was targeted by vandals when Hitler-style moustaches were daubed on pictures of former candidate Blair Smillie and Ukip Wales leader Nathan Gill.

In February 2015, two CCTV cameras worth hundreds of pounds were ripped from the roof of the building on Chester Road West.

Thieves also broke into office manager Alan Stanners’ van, decked out in Ukip posters, to steal political leaflets and discard them across Shotton.

Mr Williams said Ukip has a permanent office for the constituency on Aber Road in Flint and his own property in Northop is registered as the office for Ukip in North Wales.