Mold family’s thanks for help after son’s serious illness

THE FAMILY of a young man who beat all the odds to survive a serious illness have thanked the community for rallying around them.

Kai Williams, 23, of Ffordd Bryn Estyn in Mold, almost died when he contracted pneumonia and sepsis earlier this year and was left fighting for his life.

While preparing for the worst, his family were told there was a single place left in a unit providing specialist care in Leicester, which could save his life. Kai, who has Downs Syndrome, was transported to the ECMO Unit which provides support to patients whose heart and lungs are unable to provide enough gas exchange to sustain life.

After a month of gruelling treatment, Kai managed to pull through and is now on the road to recovery.

His devoted parents Sandra and Steve Jones, who were by their son’s side throughout his treatment, said staff at the ECMO unit had saved their son’s life.

Sandra said: “Kai has come home now and is on the road to recovery.

“We were so lucky to be able to get a place at the unit which only has spaces for 25 people and we were given the last place they had.

“We left everything behind to be with him.”

Mrs Jones said that while they were at their son’s bedside, the community of Mold rallied together to help raise more than £2,000 which will go towards the unit.

Treatment for just one person at the unit can cost as much as £250,000.

Lat month, hundreds descended on the Drovers Arms on Denbigh Road, Mold, to help raise money for the life-saving unit.

Landylady Joyce Probert, who regularly hosts meetings of Tandem Cymru – a social group for people with learning difficulties – put on a fun day and evening for the unit.

An auction of items donated from businesses throughout Mold, a raffle, bouncy castle, headshave by resident Michael Ball and stalls were among fundraisers on offer during the day. During the evening, musical entertainment organised by Michael Perry helped raise more funds.

Kai’s grandmother Pat said: “It was a fantastic event despite the bad weather on the day and it was an unbelievable turnout.

“Joyce [Probert] opened up the pub for and staff donated their wages – everybody gave their time for free. So many people and businesses got behind us in Mold. Tesco even sent a present and card to Kai while he was in hospital.”

Pat added that the Leicester Hospitals Charity, which received the money from the fundraiser, agreed that they would put all the money into patient comfort and care at the unit.

A spokesman for the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust added that donations to the ECMO Unit can be made via the Leicester Hospitals Charity website, via the website www.LHCharity.org.uk and clicking on the DONATE button.

For more information, people can contact or by calling the Fundraising Team on 0116 258 8531.