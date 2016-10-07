Bomb squad called to Caia Park but 'grenade' turns out to be an oil filter

BOMB disposal experts swooped on a Wrexham estate street after reports a grenade had been found.

But it turned out the item in question was not a potentially deadly hand-held bomb which could have posed a risk to lives.

It was a completely harmless oil filter.

Emergency services were alerted to the find shortly after noon on Thursday and police, as well as the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit based in Chester, were sent to Kingsley Circle in Caia Park.

North Wales Police called in the bomb squad to establish whether the suspected grenade carried a threat to public safety, with hundreds of residents living in the immediate area and two primary schools within yards of where the item was found.

But investigations revealed it was not a grenade and was an oil filter – which posed no risk to the public.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “We had reports of a possible grenade being found.

“The call had been made in good faith by the member of the public.”

“Officers attended and we were in contact with the bomb squad’s disposal unit.

“We were called at 12.08pm by a member of the public who thought they had found what might be a grenade in Kingsley Circle.

“After investigations, it was found the item was actually an oil filter.”