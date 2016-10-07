Wrexham man poured Pot Noodle over police car after shouting abuse at officers

A MAN shouted obscenities at PCSOs and poured a Pot Noodle over their car.

Steven Barry Ellis, 48, was spotted by officers in Tenters Square, Wrexham, which is the subject of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), at about 12.30pm on September 20 and appeared to be intoxicated.

Empty beer cans were found on the pavement nearby and Ellis was seen to have a half-empty bottle of spirits in his pocket.

Ellis, of Chapel Street, Wrexham, was approached by PCSO James Yoxall in Bellevue Park and warned about drinking in the area. But Ellis, who was warned he was in breach of the PSPO, swore at PCSO Yoxall and said he just wanted to eat his Pot Noodles in peace.

He then handed over his bottle and directed more obscenities towards the PCSO.

When PCSO Yoxall and his colleague returned to their car, they found a Pot Noodle thrown over it, with the empty container left on the floor by the vehicle.

Ellis was seen crossing the road towards Penybryn, where he was arrested.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates’ Court, Ellis, who had numerous previous convictions, admitted breaching the PSPO.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, told the court Ellis was breathalysed at Wrexham police station and returned a reading of 99 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Elzbeth Kenny, defending, said Ellis admitted he was drunk but denied consuming the alcohol in public. He admitted breaching the PSPO on the basis he had acted anti-socially by shouting and swearing in a public place within earshot of others.

Ms Kenny added Ellis had a long history of alcoholism and had tried over the years to detox.

Chairman of magistrates Albert Evans fined Ellis £80 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.