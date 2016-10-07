Shouting neighbour from Bagillt is banned from his home

A MAN who keeps shouting at his neighbours has been banned from returning to his home.

Michael Jones, 61, admitted two charges of breaching a restraining order not to shout at his neighbours.

That put Jones – who previously claimed that he was sleep talking – in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

But Flintshire magistrates heard he was not in his right mind when he did it and had not realised he had shouted at the neighbours.

Mental health investigations were taking place and arrangements were being made for his home in Penglyn in Bagillt to be sold so he could move to another area and be cared for.

Magistrates yesterday fined him £100 for breaching the restraining order with costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge and extended his suspended sentence by six months which means it now lasts for two years.

The restraining order, in place until 2021, means he will no longer be able to return to his home.

The Mold court was told Jones had mental health problems, was subject to the court of protection, and now a new home would be found for him.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said Jones breached the orders on both September 9 and 18 and the second time was a breach of bail.

Jones had been recorded shouting through the walls of his home at the neighbours on one occasion and he had been shouting at them in the street on another.

Solicitor David Matthews, defending, said his client suffered quite severe mental health issues.

He had previously been diagnosed with several learning difficulties and it was feared he was suffering a severe disorder after an attack which left him with a brain injury.

Jones had also been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

Plans had been made for him to live elsewhere but they had not worked out and it was clear the present situation could not be allowed to continue.

His home was for sale and there were plans to move him, possibly to South Wales.

In the meantime he lived with a family friend in Bagillt and there were no problems as long as he did not return home.

It would be “draconian” to ban him from the home where he had lived for 50 years but that was the only answer, said Mr Matthews.

The problems only seemed to occur when he returned home.

To send him to prison would be unjust, he said, when it was not known why it was happening.

He was clearly not in his right mind when he shouted at the neighbours, could not recall doing it and was quite distressed when challenged about it.

The court heard Jones was receiving support from social services and the probation service and his financial affairs were being handled by the county council.

Magistrates said the situation could not go on and extended the restraining order so he should not go within 100 yards of his home address.

It was hoped that would solve the problem and give his neighbours some peace, they said.