Mother sprayed sanitiser at face of restaurant worker in Northop Hall after drinking

A MUM who had been drinking ended up spraying sanitiser into the face of a member of staff at a McDonald’s restaurant.

She was abusive, called the staff “burger flippers” and wrongly described herself as a social worker.

Single mother-of-five Eleanor Ann Green, 24, admitted assault following the incident at the restaurant off the westbound A55 carriageway near Northop Hall in August.

She received a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year and was placed on rehabilitation and a curfew.

Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold heard yesterday how she arrived by taxi in the early hours and became abusive and picked up a sanitiser spray and sprayed it into the face of one of the staff members.

He feared that he could be blinded but fortunately the liquid had been diluted, said prosecutor Robert Blakemore,

The victim did not react because he did not want to antagonise her any further.

He told her to leave it or he would call the police.

She had to be dragged away as she shouted that she was a social worker, a carer, and that they were useless.

Green shouted “you flip burgers” and “who has the best job?”

Police were informed and using a registration number traced the defendant to her home in Ffordd Edwin, Northop.

An officer had dealt with her previously and recognised her on CCTV footage.

Arrested, she made no comment in interview.

Mr Blakemore said the victim had simply been doing his job but was hindered by the attitude of the defendant.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, said her client was a mother of five who was busy caring for her children, including a son who was ill.

She rarely went out and drank, but that night her former partner was caring for the children and she had been drinking.

Green, said Ms Griffiths, was thoroughly ashamed of her behaviour and was hugely relieved that the liquid had been diluted or a more significant injury could have been caused.

That was a matter of good fortune because it had been a huge risk to spray the liquid into the face.

It was aggravated by the fact that he was doing his job of serving the public and she was thoroughly ashamed. All she could do was apologise for her behaviour.

Ms Griffiths said Green was shocked and bemused by the words attributed to her.

She was not a social worker and never had been.