Wrexham councillor's agony as he waits for vital treatment after operation

A WREXHAM councillor who endured months of delays for an operation is facing further problems with his treatment.

Cllr Keith Gregory, who represents Smithfield ward on Wrexham Council, was left waiting months for an emergency radical cystectomy operation to remove part of his bladder, lymph node and prostate gland.

After a long wait and several delays, Cllr Gregory was finally operated on at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by a specialist surgeon before being transferred to Wrexham Maelor hospital where he is currently staying.

But Cllr Gregory said there were mistakes made in his surgery and he is now suffering from multiple hernias which need operating on.

He has been told the surgery cannot take place at Wrexham Maelor because the original procedure was performed in Bangor, where the specialist is based.

Cllr Gregory has had his claims assessed by the hospital’s complaints team and his GP, who have all said he has a valid claim and that mistakes were made in his original procedure.

“The operation in Bangor all went wrong,” he said.

“I’ve got massive hernias in my stomach including a twisted one, which is very dangerous.

“They have also said they are trying to get me to Liverpool, but if I am here now why can’t they do it here [at Wrexham Maelor]?”

Cllr Gregory also said the effect of the situation on his family, particularly his nine-year-old daughter, has been very emotionally straining.

And when he demanded to see his medical records to find out exactly what the surgeon had done during the original operation, he was refused, despite saying he has a right to see his own records.

Cllr Gregory added: “I am hopeful that they can do the operations here or at least move me somewhere close where they can do it.

“As long as they do it, and do it now. I am in agony. A twisted hernia can kill so time is of the essence.

“I also want to say that I am not trying to ‘jump the queue’ in any way.”

A spokesman for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “We can confirm Cllr Gregory has unfortunately been affected by a recognised complication that can occur in some patients after surgery.

“His further surgery needs to be performed at Ysbyty Gwynedd as this is where the surgeon with the necessary specialist expertise for his operation is based.

“Senior members of staff have met with Cllr Gregory to discuss his concerns and explain the situation to him.

“Patients’ medical records are important documents which are central to the management of an individual’s care and it is important that we protect their integrity.

“While patients are welcome to formally ask to be provided with copies of their notes through the ‘Access To Health Records’ process, access to the original documents is restricted to members of staff.

“We are very sorry if this process was not clearly explained to Cllr Gregory.

“We will be arranging a date for surgery at the earliest opportunity.”