Deeside pharmaceutical company to close after Christmas with 66 jobs set to go

DOZENS of jobs could be lost as a pharmaceutical company looks to cease trading by the end of the year.

NuPharm Laboratories has confirmed that it will cease trading at Deeside Industrial Park by the end of December after “significant cash losses”.

The company has issued a statement in which it said it was commencing a consultation process with staff regarding the proposed closure of the business. As a result 66 jobs could go.

The board of Quantum Pharma Plc, NuPharm’s parent company, concluded that it would take “unacceptable further cash losses and management time” to address the operational issues and that NuPharm is “not capable of becoming an earnings enhancing business.”

Other alternatives were examined but were not considered viable and as a result, the closure of the business is to commence in what was described as an “orderly fashion”.

Quantum Pharma acquired a NuPharm Group and NuPharm Laboratories in a deal worth more than £13m in July last year.

NuPharm is an outsourced manufacturer for solid and liquid dose small batch-made specials and niche licensed pharmaceutical products. Quantum identified NuPharm as a business that “uniquely complemented” its group of existing companies.

Upon completion in 2015, Andrew Scaife, chief executive of Quantum Pharma, said that the acquisition of NuPharm represented a “further important and exciting milestone for the group”. The statement said: “The proposed closure plan will also be communicated to customers, suppliers and the MHRA today.

“The board envisages that NuPharm will cease trading by the end of December 2016.

“The proposed closure plan will allow Quantum Pharma to focus on its core profitable specials business which produces the platform for its Niche Pharmaceutical product growth.”

The company said that despite “continued investment and the dedication of management time since its acquisition in July 2015, NuPharm has continued to generate significant cash losses each month, absorbed significant management resources and remains subject to MHRA manufacturing restrictions.”

It is not known at this stage how many jobs will be lost as a result of the closure at NuPharm.

