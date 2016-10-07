Jon McCarthy wants Chester FC to remain top ten hits

JON McCARTHY has challenged his players to remain a top ten team in the National League.

The Chester manager has been impressed with his team during a recent run of form featuring six-unbeaten games without conceding a goal.

McCarthy and assistant manager Ian Sharps are now eyeing a home victory tomorrow against Torquay United which would secure 24 points after 15 games.

"Sharpy and I are relishing the work we are doing at the minute because the players are listening to everything we say," McCarthy said.

"We are putting some ideas into practice and getting some rewards from doing that, so Torquay will get a lot of consideration because we're getting greedy now and we're asking whether we can push again and reach 24 points.

"We know our targets and the 50-point mark is the first one, but we won't take our foot off the gas because I know there's always a run of games around the corner and we want to get as much cover as we can before we get there.

"Torquay are a good footballing side, but we won't change and we won't start to over-play.

"We may not make a lot of passes, but the way we play can be quite pacey at times and we have shown we can cause problems."

McCarthy is delighted to see his side growing in confidence after securing a 1-0 win at North Ferriby United on Tuesday night courtesy of a goal from James Akintunde.

He said: "My lads are fantastic now every time they pull on a Chester shirt.

"Teams we face aren't creating a lot of chances against us and there is so much work rate and ethic for my players.

"Our win at North Ferriby puts us in a great position at this stage of the season because it was only five or six games ago when we were looking over our shoulder and thinking we had a battle on our hands, but there is a bit of a buffer now.

"I see how good my players are in training, but we don't get carried away and we won't get complacent.

"We work very hard as a group and we had some bad luck with injuries to Tom Shaw and Ryan Lloyd on Tuesday night which mean't we lost most of our engine room.

"Ryan is always the player who gets on the ball and controls and passes it for us, but I had to make two changes at half time because Tom and Ryan couldn't carry on.

"But I am fortunate that I've got a Wade Joyce and a Luke George who I can trust to come on, but we got through most of the first half with some injuries.

"But players are playing with knocks and they just won't give up because there is a spirit among them.

"To achieve our wins against Dover and North Ferriby gives me more reference points because I can now say you've done that, so now you can do that and we are pretty much covering all bases now and are capable of winning everywhere."

McCarthy confirmed that he was aiming to add a goalkeeper to his ranks before tomorrow's match in the aftermath of shot-stopper Jon Worsnop parting company with the club.

He added: "There are a number of goalkeepers who know our situation and we'll wait and see which one is the best fit and falls into place.

"There are some options and I'm not going to make any false promises, but I would like to have something sorted this week with a view to having someone in by tomorrow.

"It would be good to have cover, but then it's a question whether they would be used from the bench.

“The double jeopardy rule does change things now and I wonder whether we're better having another outfield player on the bench.”