Wrexham AFC boss Gary Mills admits it's 'tougher than ever' to win promotion

GARY MILLS admits it is now ‘harder than ever’ to win promotion from the National League.

Nine years since dropping out of the Footbal League, Wrexham lie 15th in the table following their 2-1 midweek defeat at home to Lincoln City and face their out-of-form Wirral rivals tomorrow live infront of the BT Sport cameras (12.15pm).

Mills accepts it’s ‘not nice’ to see clubs such as Wrexham and Tranmere languishing in non-league but believes a win at Prenton Park could kick-start the Reds faltering campaign.

“They are two very big football clubs who have fallen on hard times,” was Mills’ assessment. “Both clubs find themselves down in non-league having been very successful in the past. I mean Tranmere were a Championship side not too long ago and reaching the cup final.

“It’s not nice to see and it’s not the place we want to be. But we are here and so are Tranmere and neither club has a God given right to get out. It’s nine years now for Wrexham and teams like Tranmere, Dagenham who are now down here, make it even tougher for us.

“For me, every year this league gets even tougher. It is harder than ever to get yourselves promoted.

“I understand it’s a passionate one for the fans, and it’s another TV game and another early kick-off so we’ll prepare a little bit differently for that.

“You get up in the morning and you’re almost ready for kick-off so it’s quite a bit different to usual so there’s a slight change there.

“We need to bounce back. It’s a derby and it’s always a tough game at Prenton Park.

“We have to be on our game, at our best and we’ll go and give it our best shot.”