Wrexham AFC midfielder Jordan Evans explains why he put club before country

JORDAN EVANS has explained why he put club before country this week in order to help the Wrexham cause.

The 21-year-old midfielder was handed a call-up into the Wales under-21 squad for their Euro Under-21 qualifying clash in Armenia on Monday, but asked to be released from international duty in order to retain his place in Gary Mills’ starting line-up for Wrexham’s midweek match against Lincoln City.

Having initially rejected the request, Welsh under-21 boss Geraint Williams allowed Evans to remain with his hometown club and he justified his decision with a man-of-the-match display, although the Reds’ lost out 2-1 and slipped to 15th in the National League table.

“I’m proud to play for my country but at this moment in time I want to play for Wrexham and I want to play as many games as I can,” said Evans, who joined Wrexham on an initial six-month deal in the summer having been released by Fulham.

“It’s the first time I’ve really established myself in the team so I didn’t want to give that opportunity to someone else to come in and take it off me. You don’t know how long you might be out of the team for.

“We won on Saturday at Boreham Wood and I thought we carried that momentum into Lincoln but we just didn’t get the breaks. I think the decision is the right one, and the Wales gaffer was very understanding.

“I think that was my strongest performance in a Wrexham shirt, it was a good game and I got on the ball a lot and tried to get us playing.

“I think both Lincoln’s goals were against the run of play and we deserved at least a point if not all three. It’s hard to take but we can’t dwell on it and go again Saturday.

“You face plenty of different styles of play in this league and you have to adapt to that.”

Academy product Evans left his hometown at the age of 16 to join Fulham but found chances limited and was released following a loan spell at Oxford United last season.

Struggling to find a new club in the summer, he asked his friend and former youth team-mate Rob Evans to put in a good word with Reds boss Mills, who handed him a trial at The Racecourse and subsequently secured a contract.

“Robbie did me a big favour, he really helped me out,” added Evans.

“I’m really enjoying it, it’s nice to be back and it feels like home.

“I love the club, it’s close to my heart and being from Wrexham it’s been great.

“The gaffer and Caskey have been really good giving me a chance here and I’m enjoying my football.

“Now I just want to keep playing matches and hopefully we can move up the league.”

Centre-half Martin Riley, left, remains a major injury doubt and is unlikely to face his former club, but Wrexham could welcome back striker Michael Bakare after illness.