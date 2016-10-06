Hamza Bencherif relishing new midfield role at Wrexham AFC ahead of Tranmere derby clash

HAMZA BENCHERIF is relishing his new midfield role at Wrexham having opened his goalscoring account for the club.

The 28-year-old was initially picked at centre half this season but has moved further upfield in recent matches and notched his first goal in a Wrexham shirt during Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City, with an 81st minute drive from outside the box.

The Algerian has made a habit of getting his fair share of goals during his career, scoring six in 41 appearances for Lincoln in 2014-15 and notching 16 times in 65 appearances for Macclesfield between 2009 and 2011.

“I’m really happy to get my first goal for the club, although not as happy as I would be if it’d been a winning goal,” he said.

“I’m looking to improve my goal tally and hopefully many more goals will come.

“I’ve played in midfield quite a few times in my career and I’ve tended to switch between centre-back and midfield, but it’s all about the different teams and different styles of play.

“I’m enjoying it and other players are benefiting from the switch so I’m really happy with it. I just need to keep performing and giving it all I’ve got.

“At the start of the season the manager was learning about the players and I’d say the manager now knows I can do a job in midfield.

“You look at Kai, who has now gone in at centre-half and is playing really well in that position so we’re all still learning and are showing what we’re capable of.”

Bencherif explained Wrexham’s squad were happy with their midweek performance and admits they have produced much poorer displays this season yet come away with points on board, notably the 1-0 home win over Sutton United in which the Reds were booed off the pitch at full-time.

“We played well but obviously when you perform that way you’re disappointed when the result doesn’t come with it,” he added.

“Unfortunately that didn’t happen but that happens in football. We’ve played poorly this season and won so we’ve got to learn from that and match the performance with a win next time.

“It’s the first game we’ve lost at home and we got applauded off so it’s funny how it goes. But you could tell the fans enjoyed the game more and they want us to work hard and play some good football.

“We did that against Lincoln and with them with us, making so much noise and getting behind us, we can be really strong together.”

Wrexham head to rivals Tranmere on Saturday for their third televised clash of the season and Bencherif admits it will be another tough encounter against a Rovers’ side who were fancied by many to challenge for promotion this campaign.

However, it has been a troubled start for Tranmere, who lie ninth and have already parted company with former boss Gary Brabin, and lost 1-0 at home to Gateshead in midweek.

“Tranmere is going to be a really tough game, in a week where we’ve had three tough games,” Bencherif added.

“But they’re all hard games in this league. You look at the results, you’ve got teams like Dagenham losing at Torquay, it is unexpected.

“Everyone can win everywhere. We aren’t focusing on Tranmere’s position we’re just looking at our game and how we can produce a performance to get a positive result.”