One man’s mission to reveal the hidden history of Hen Blas

JUST outside the village of Bagillt, between the working farms of Ffrith and Fferm, there stands a seemingly unremarkable patch of meadow that hides a fascinating secret.

Beyond the rust-speckled entrance gate is a strange terrain of lumps, bumps, banks and ditches; long-abandoned stonework betrays the past while the only sign of visitors comes in the form of the slimy cow pats that cover the ground.

Submerged beneath this landscape are the physical foundations of an ancient royal court, castle and chapel known to the few who know its location as Hen Blas and which more than 800 years ago played host to some of medieval Britain’s most important figures.

“I recently made a presentation to the local primary school, Ysgol Merllyn, about what the castle looked like,” said Hawarden-based historian Steve Griffiths, who has begun a campaign to revive this once revered site.

“They were totally in the dark about the place and I’ve even spoken to people who live in Bagillt who’ve never heard of it.

“It should be put on the map and people made aware of it. Whether you’re Welsh or English it is our history and it belongs to you.”

Hen Blas’ story dates back to the dark ages when it was established by Saxon invaders and known as Dinas Basi. King Cenwulf of Mercia, a distant cousin of Offa, is thought to have died there in 821 AD.

The site was later taken over by the monks of Basingwerk who were given a home at Hen Blas in around 1130 before they were established at the abbey in Greenfield. By 1157 it was back in Welsh hands when Owain Gwynedd encamped there before being defeated by King Henry II of England, who had narrowly escaped with hs life after an ambush in Ewloe Woods. The site was refortified as a motte and bailey castle and became one of the three Royal English castles in the area. It was recaptured and destroyed by Owain Gwynedd in 1166 to be subsequently rebuilt as a Welsh royal palace. Llewelyn the Great built a chapel there in 1208 and there is strong evidence that his son David was born there in 1212. David was the result of a marriage between Llewelyn and Joan, the daughter of the infamous King John of England who succeeded the throne from his illustrious brother Richard the Lionheart.

The evidence available indicates that Hen Blas was a place of real importance; a Royal household which frequently saw its Welsh princes in residence, but by 1300 the site had fallen into ruin following the extermination of the Welsh royal line and the annexing of Wales into England.

“The site is arguably one of the most important in Welsh history,” says Steve.

“In other places you might have a plaque saying ‘Queen Elizabeth stayed here’ or ‘Shakespere slept in this bed’ or ‘Dylan Thomas had a drink there’, but Hen Blas is not marked up here in any form.

“It should be respected like other significant sites in the area and I’d love to raise awareness of my campaign.”

Steve is now actively engaging with the landholding family of Hen Blas with a view to improving access to the site and the possible construction of an interpretation panel. As part of his ongoing project, he recently donated a model of a motte and bailey castle to Ysgol Merllyn with the design based on what Henry’s castle may have looked like.

“The real inspiration for the presentation was my belief that the majority of people in Bagillt, both young and old, are sadly oblivious to the existence of such an important historic site on their doorstep.

“There should be leaflets printed for libraries, the site itself should be fenced off and protected and there should be a sign on the lane.

“King David was the leader of the country and had Welsh and English royal blood running through his veins and this is where his life started.”