New jobs at Tata Steel plant in Shotton ‘shows faith in workforce’

NEW jobs are to be created at a steel plant just months after its future was threatened.

Following a £7 million investment in the Tata Steel plant in Shotton, the Indian company has announced it is recruiting new engineers at “one of its most profitable plants”.

As revealed in the Leader in August, millions of pounds will be invested into the Colorcoat and Building Systems UK location as the site will be “spearheading” a drive to create the next generation of its products.

In an advert for the new vacancies, Tata Steel claimed the investment would “expand our product offering to meet the future needs of our customers”.

The future of more than 700 jobs has been in limbo at the Indian multinational’s plant in Deeside after it announced in March it intended to sell its UK assets.

It has since paused the sale and was reported to be considering a partnership with German company ThyssenKrupp AG.

The engineering vacancies now available at Tata in Shotton aim to attract “a number of electrical craftsmen” into the company's “multi-disciplined and highly skilled engineering department.”

The company added that “now is a great time to join a market leader and support the ongoing success of the plant.”

Mark Tami, Alyn and Deeside MP, said while challenges remained, the investment showed Tata’s commitment to workers in Shotton.

He said: “This is excellent news after what has been a tremendously difficult period for the steelworks at Shotton.

“There are still many challenges ahead but this decision shows that the company has faith in the quality of the workforce at Shotton.

“A lot of hard work has gone into securing this announcement.

“I know Welsh Government and in particular the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates, have worked tirelessly since Tata announced it would be selling off its UK bases.

“I must also commend the work of everyone at the Leader who have campaigned so hard to Save Our Steel.”

Mr Tami’s Labour colleague, Carl Sargeant, Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, said quality jobs were what was needed in Flintshire.

He said: “I’m delighted to hear that Tata Shotton is advertising for engineers to assist with the expansion of its product range.

“Coming on the back of confirmation of major investment in the site it shows there is a real confidence in this profit-making plant.

“Quality jobs like these are what we want in Flintshire and we have plenty of skilled people ready to take them up.”