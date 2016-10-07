Big match odds: Tranmere Rovers v Wrexham AFC and Chester FC v Torquay United

ALL the best weekend bets for Wrexham's trip to Tranmere Rovers and Chester's home clash with Torquay United.

TRANMERE V WREXHAM

Almost a third of the National League season will have been completed by the end of this weekend. Already, much of the early jockeying for position feels less frenetic as it’s no longer possible to jump half a dozen places on the back of a victory, while the season’s likely winners and losers become slightly easier to identify.

Wrexham remain ‘under the radar’ in terms of promotion contention. They’re 25/1 (Winner.com) to win promotion to League Two and bet365 price them at 3/1 to claim another three points when they face Tranmere (8/11, William Hill) at Prenton Park this weekend.

The Dragons won the corresponding fixture 2-1 last term, a result in keeping with the contest’s history. As the match stats team at bettingexpert.com point out, of the pair’s 104 league meetings, Wrexham have won 40, Tranmere 38 and 26 have finished all-square, a statistic which enhances the appeal of Unibet’s 12/5 odds posted about the draw.

While Tranmere are understandable favourites to emerge victorious, for punters who suspect it’ll be much closer than many anticipate, Marathonbet offer 7/4 against an away win – when the visitors kick off with a one-goal advantage. Elsewhere, Skybet post 10/3 in favour of Wrexham enjoying a one-goal margin of victory.

Less bullish punters might be inclined to consider the insurance-like qualities of Betway’s 11/2, posted against both halves finishing on level terms, while Ladbrokes chalk 6/1 about it ending one apiece.

In other markets, 188bet rate the chances of Saturday’s lunchtime duel yielding fewer than 2.5 goals at even money. If Wrexham are to strengthen their promotion credentials during the season’s second quarter, they need to take something from Saturday’s contest. Punters who concur can get an attractive 14/1 (BetVictor.com) against them winning 2-1.

CHESTER V TORQUAY UTD

The match stats team at bettingexpert.com point out that Chester’s 4-1 victory over Torquay at the Deva Stadium last season was the fixture’s most comprehensive win since 1995 (when Chester also won 4-1), though as the teams lock horns again this weekend, it’s worth noting that the Gulls invariably give the Blues a run for their money. In more than half a century of league duels, Chester have won 17 and Torquay have won 18; the weekend’s reunion promises to be similarly close.

Home advantage accounts for Chester’s status as 4/5 favourites (888sport), whereas Torquay make the long journey north priced as Bwin’s 11/4 underdogs. The Gulls have won only one of their seven away matches, although they’ve not been on the receiving end of a hammering – their largest margin of defeat remains two goals, though they’ve lost four away fixtures by this margin.

Yet Torquay’s performances away from home do not suggest they travel as lambs to the slaughter and punters who recognise this will see the merit in taking on Skybet’s 9/4 chalked against the draw.

In other markets, William Hill’s generous-looking 10/11 for both teams to score warrants further attention, as does bet365’s 7/2 for the match to end as a score draw. The most popular result in the correct score markets is 1-1 (6/1, 188bet), while a 1-0 home win is priced at 13/2 by Betfred.

