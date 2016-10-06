Controversial windturbine plan for Ffrith could face rejection

WARNINGS have been issued that a controversial windturbine plan with a height of more than seven double decker buses could risk the safety of aircraft.

Proposals lodged by Nant y Ffrith Wind Energy Ltd to build a 77-metre wind turbine at Mount Farm in Ffrith will be debated by members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Planning officers have recommended the plans are refused after fears were raised the proposal would compromise flight safety and safe aircraft operations to and from Hawarden Airport.

In a report, Andrew Farrow, Flintshire Council’s chief officer for planning and environment, said: “It is acknowledged current national and local planning guidance encourages the use of renewable energy technologies.

“However, the need to meet the wider environmental, social and economic benefits and opportunities for renewable energy does not outweigh the harm caused to flight safety and safe aircraft operations to and from Hawarden aerodrome and therefore the application should be refused.”

Serious concerns had been lodged by local councillor Hilary Isherwood, and also Llanfynydd Community Council, who stated the proposals would cause noise pollution, impact on red kites and set a precedent for the area.

Objections were also lodged by the Joint Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Advisory Committee, who stated it would undermine the setting of the AONB. Wrexham Borough Council and Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami also objected to the proposals.

According to the report, a total of 25 letters of objections were lodged by residents, while a petition signed by 193 people was also submitted.

A total of 55 letters of support, arguing the site was needed, were also lodged.

The applicant is proposing that if approved, it will put forward a unilateral undertaking to provide £10,000 towards fuel poverty alleviation initiatives in Flintshire and a further £10,000 to the local community for initiatives to help improve the local community, along with a further £10,000 to Theatr Clwyd.